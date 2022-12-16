Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) shares fell 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.56. 70,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 218,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alpha Tau Medical from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Alpha Tau Medical Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alpha Tau Medical ( NASDAQ:DRTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Guidance Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

Featured Stories

