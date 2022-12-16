Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) shares fell 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.56. 70,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 218,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alpha Tau Medical from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Alpha Tau Medical Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Guidance Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Tau Medical (DRTS)
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.