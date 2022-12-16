Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.68

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 8548245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Altice USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on Altice USA to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Altice USA from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Altice USA Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Altice USA had a net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 119.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Altice USA by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,640,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,954,000 after buying an additional 3,274,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Further Reading

