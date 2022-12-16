América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMX. UBS Group downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.40 to $22.50 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

América Móvil Stock Performance

Shares of América Móvil stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.96. 1,451,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,094. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in América Móvil by 437.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371,448 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,649,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,561,000 after purchasing an additional 72,379 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 13.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,507,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $156,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,601 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 89.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,658,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,838,000 after buying an additional 3,139,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in América Móvil by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,950,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,583,000 after buying an additional 170,729 shares during the period. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

