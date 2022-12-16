American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.13 and last traded at $34.13. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.30.

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 3.61% of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

