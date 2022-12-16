American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Raised to $100.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s previous close.

AEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.20. The company had a trading volume of 59,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.02. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 64.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,136 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 98.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,049,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $100,500,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.