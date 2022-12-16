American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

NYSE:AWK opened at $156.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

