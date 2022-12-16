American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 9.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.7% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.3% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 3.8% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.2% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $156.42 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.83.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

About American Water Works



American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.



