Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Update

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the November 15th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARREF stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92. Amerigo Resources has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.66. The company has a market cap of $157.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.77.

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.0218 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

