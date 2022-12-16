AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Short Interest Down 41.8% in November

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a decrease of 41.8% from the November 15th total of 160,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

AMERISAFE Price Performance

AMERISAFE stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $956.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $60.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $74.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERISAFE Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.31 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous None dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 62.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMERISAFE

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 1.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Featured Stories

