AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stake Cut by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,242 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $13,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 472.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMN traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.61. 4,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

