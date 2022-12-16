Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 84.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 92.8% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 30.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after buying an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 44.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,127 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,611. The company has a market capitalization of $84.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $180.80.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

