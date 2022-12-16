Analysts Set Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Target Price at $37.29

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.29.

Several research analysts have commented on MRUS shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Merus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Merus from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Merus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus Stock Performance

MRUS stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $614.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.81. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.07. Merus had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 139.04%. The company had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Merus will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Merus news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg purchased 14,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $211,472.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,482.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,615,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,221,000 after buying an additional 799,341 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,985,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,961,000 after buying an additional 1,548,924 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,767,000 after buying an additional 18,587 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 858,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,437,000 after buying an additional 384,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after buying an additional 393,771 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.