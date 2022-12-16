Analysts’ Upgrades for December 15th (ARR, AVNS, BC, CL, CVGI, EIX, ENSV, FRBA, III, LECO)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, December 15th:

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

