Analysts’ Upgrades for December 15th (ARR, AVNS, BC, CL, CVGI, EIX, ENSV, FRBA, III, LECO)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, December 15th:
ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Wayfair (NYSE:W) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
