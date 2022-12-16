Analyzing Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) & (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) and (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Monster Beverage and ‘s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monster Beverage $5.54 billion 9.38 $1.38 billion $2.26 44.09 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Monster Beverage has higher revenue and earnings than .

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monster Beverage 19.46% 17.91% 14.97% N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Monster Beverage and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

65.5% of Monster Beverage shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Monster Beverage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Monster Beverage and , as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monster Beverage 0 5 12 0 2.71 0 0 0 0 N/A

Monster Beverage currently has a consensus target price of $104.88, indicating a potential upside of 5.25%.

Summary

Monster Beverage beats on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages. The company sells its products to bottlers, full-service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and speciality chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations. It provides its products under the Monster Energy, Monster Energy Ultra, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Nitro, Java Monster, Muscle Monster, Espresso Monster, Punch Monster, Juice Monster, Monster Hydro Energy Water, Monster Hydro Super Sport, Monster HydroSport Super Fuel, Monster Super Fuel, Monster Dragon Tea, Reign Total Body Fuel, and Reign Inferno Thermogenic Fuel, as well as NOS, Full Throttle, Burn, Mother, Nalu, Ultra Energy, Play and Power Play (stylized), Relentless, BPM, BU, Gladiator, Samurai, Live+, Predator, Fury, and True North brands. The company was formerly known as Hansen Natural Corporation and changed its name to Monster Beverage Corporation in January 2012. Monster Beverage Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Corona, California.

