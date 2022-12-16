Anderson Hoagland & Co. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 53,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $50.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $62.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

