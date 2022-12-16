Anderson Hoagland & Co. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,729 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,140,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,548,000 after acquiring an additional 488,965 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,372.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,129,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080,563 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 4,309,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,102,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 2,963,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 2,539,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,885,000 after buying an additional 67,678 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $92.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.72. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

