Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $8.48 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 1.4% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $8,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,891,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,484,449,000 after acquiring an additional 249,091 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,633,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,365,000 after purchasing an additional 284,589 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $255,577,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after buying an additional 460,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,365,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,293,000 after buying an additional 606,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $56.25 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $69.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.82.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

