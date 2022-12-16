Anderson Hoagland & Co. Invests $2.23 Million in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 581.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 729,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,171,000 after acquiring an additional 622,331 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,585,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,123,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $22,002,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 222,326 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $53.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average is $51.31. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.63 and a 1-year high of $64.85.

