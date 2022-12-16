Anderson Hoagland & Co. Purchases 775 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 50.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Stock Down 6.1 %

NYSE MLI opened at $62.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.67. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $944.83 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 15.88%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $63,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,150.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mueller Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mueller Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.