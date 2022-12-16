Anderson Hoagland & Co. Purchases 909 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Doximity by 225.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Doximity during the second quarter worth $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 80.1% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

Doximity stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average of $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.91. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.86 million. Doximity had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 16.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

