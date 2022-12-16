Anderson Hoagland & Co. Raises Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,060 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,321,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $7,657,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $270,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,525 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 652,966.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,582,909 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $322,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581,901 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 795.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,026,228 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $299,745,000 after buying an additional 5,353,074 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 2.1 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

