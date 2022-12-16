Anderson Hoagland & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,120 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $104.62 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $135.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.36.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

