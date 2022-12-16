Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 42,821 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,821 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $34,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000.

VWO opened at $39.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.93. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $51.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

