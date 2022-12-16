Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the quarter. AON comprises 1.7% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $303.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.53.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.00.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

