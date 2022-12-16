Apella Capital LLC Has $377,000 Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Allstate by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 0.6% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 20.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Allstate by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 4.7% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Citigroup raised their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

Allstate Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $132.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.16, a PEG ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.46 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -239.44%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

