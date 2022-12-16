Apella Capital LLC Has $487,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Apella Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 2.2 %
IJS opened at $91.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.51. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $108.15.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
