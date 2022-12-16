Apella Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 22,928.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 258,177 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Danaher by 1.2% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Danaher by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,015,000 after buying an additional 19,037 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $270.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.90. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.23. The company has a market capitalization of $196.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. Danaher’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.15.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

