Apella Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Apella Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 180.4% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 79.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 128.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a one year low of $43.78 and a one year high of $55.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.42.

