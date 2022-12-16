Apella Capital LLC Sells 849 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Apella Capital LLC lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after acquiring an additional 194,143 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 94.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $136.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.21.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

