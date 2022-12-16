Apexigen’s (APGN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management reissued their buy rating on shares of Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Apexigen’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Apexigen in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Apexigen Price Performance

NASDAQ:APGN opened at $1.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14. Apexigen has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $31.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apexigen

About Apexigen

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APGN. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in shares of Apexigen during the third quarter worth about $5,115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apexigen during the third quarter worth about $692,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apexigen during the third quarter worth about $577,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Apexigen during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apexigen during the third quarter worth about $141,000.

(Get Rating)

Apexigen Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology. It develops a pipeline of product candidates, including APX005M, a humanized agonist antibody that is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors, such as melanoma, esophageal and gastroesophageal junction, sarcoma, and rectal and ovarian cancers in combination with immunotherapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and cancer vaccines; and APX601, a humanized antagonist antibody that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of multiple tumor indications, as well as APX801, an NK cell engager to activate natural killer cells to killing of tumor cells.

Featured Articles

