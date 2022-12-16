Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Shares Sold by Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,332,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,215 shares during the quarter. Applied Digital makes up approximately 0.6% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Digital during the second quarter worth about $621,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $809,000. Deep Field Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,451,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

In other news, CMO Regina Ingel sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $31,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at $21,168.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CMO Regina Ingel sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $31,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at $21,168.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Rench sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,436.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 385,000 shares of company stock worth $832,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS APLD traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,745. Applied Digital Co. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022.

