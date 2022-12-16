Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Shares Sold by Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,332,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,215 shares during the quarter. Applied Digital makes up approximately 0.6% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Digital during the second quarter worth about $621,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $809,000. Deep Field Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,451,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.
Insider Activity
Applied Digital Price Performance
OTCMKTS APLD traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,745. Applied Digital Co. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01.
Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Applied Digital Profile
Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Digital (APLD)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.