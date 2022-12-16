Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) PT Raised to $38.00 at Barclays

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACLX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arcellx from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Arcellx to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.88.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx Price Performance

NASDAQ ACLX opened at $31.03 on Monday. Arcellx has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.58.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $375,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcellx

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.