ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Shares Up 4.9%

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 298 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 43,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
ArcelorMittal South Africa Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26.
ArcelorMittal South Africa Company Profile
ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Steel Operations, Non-Steel Operations, and Other. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, and hot and cold rolled coils. The company also offers long steel products, commercial coke, and by-products.
