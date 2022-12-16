Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Short Interest Up 10.8% in November

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the November 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 861,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Arconic Price Performance

Shares of ARNC stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 2.00. Arconic has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $35.74.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arconic will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arconic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 16th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARNC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arconic

In related news, Director William F. Austen purchased 10,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Arconic by 319.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Arconic during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in Arconic during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arconic during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 163.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

