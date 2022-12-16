Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.

Argan has a payout ratio of 48.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Argan Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Argan stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $36.08. The stock had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,240. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.78. Argan has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $489.82 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Argan

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Argan from €104.00 ($109.47) to €87.00 ($91.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Argan by 27.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 82,024 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Argan by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,976,000 after buying an additional 69,059 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Argan in the third quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Argan during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Argan by 33.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 22,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Featured Stories

