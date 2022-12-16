Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Trading Down 10.7%

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 111,008 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 97,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
Argentina Lithium & Energy Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$33.43 million and a PE ratio of -5.96.
About Argentina Lithium & Energy
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 13,372 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.
