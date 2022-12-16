Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Shares Gap Down to $15.47

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.47, but opened at $14.37. Aris Water Solutions shares last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 2,933 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARIS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48. The company has a market cap of $846.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1,547.00 and a beta of 2.12.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,600.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 25.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 22,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,690,000. 36.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

