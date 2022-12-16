Ark Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $48.63 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Ark has a market capitalization of $48.63 million and $10.98 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00008993 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00025653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000324 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005500 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005335 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004462 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005155 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 169,791,550 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

