Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 523,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 6.0% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,700,000 after acquiring an additional 83,807 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,422,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,407 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 47,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,982,000.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGIB stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $59.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.31.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

