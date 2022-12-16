Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 16.3% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $68,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 4,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.0% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $2,059,000. Institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $332.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $326.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.82. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

