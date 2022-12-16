Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.1% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 79.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $13,797,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 97.5% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 385.8% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $86.71 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $116.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.14 and a 200 day moving average of $90.44.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

