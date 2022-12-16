Arweave Reaches Market Cap of $267.56 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.01 or 0.00047460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $267.56 million and approximately $14.75 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arweave has traded down 11% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,881.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.55 or 0.00613406 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00284606 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000617 BTC.
Arweave Profile
Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.