ASD Price Hits $0.0760 on Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0760 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ASD has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. ASD has a market cap of $50.19 million and $1.78 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00014009 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036396 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00042416 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005871 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00020173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00231167 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07712672 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,898,677.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.