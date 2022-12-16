ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €700.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €700.00 ($736.84) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ASML. Berenberg Bank set a €615.00 ($647.37) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($726.32) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from €550.00 ($578.95) to €650.00 ($684.21) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($736.84) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €750.00 ($789.47) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

ASML Stock Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.