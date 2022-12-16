Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Up 10.1% in November

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the November 15th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASBFY shares. Investec cut Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. HSBC cut Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group cut Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,850.00.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Associated British Foods Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $19.40 on Friday. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $29.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Associated British Foods Increases Dividend

About Associated British Foods

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2962 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Get Rating)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

See Also

