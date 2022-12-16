Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Stock Price Down 4%

Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 218,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 581% from the average daily volume of 32,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 9.76.

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

