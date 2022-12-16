Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Short Interest Up 29.2% in November

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,213,500 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the November 15th total of 4,033,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Athabasca Oil Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATHOF opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. Athabasca Oil has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $2.74.
About Athabasca Oil
Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.
