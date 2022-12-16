Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.90

Shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.90 and traded as low as $2.41. Atlantic American shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 3,447 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Atlantic American Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $49.16 million, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic American
Atlantic American Company Profile
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlantic American (AAME)
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.