Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.90

Shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.90 and traded as low as $2.41. Atlantic American shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 3,447 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $49.16 million, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Get Rating ) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

