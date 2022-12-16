Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Down to $590.00

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $590.00, but opened at $570.61. Atrion shares last traded at $570.61, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Atrion Trading Down 4.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $997.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $614.66 and its 200-day moving average is $618.36.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Atrion

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $2.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Atrion news, CFO Jeffery Strickland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atrion

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Atrion by 0.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in Atrion by 0.3% during the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 6,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atrion by 1.0% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Atrion by 19.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Atrion during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

