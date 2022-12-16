AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,287 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 749,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,721,000 after purchasing an additional 286,734 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 149,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,974 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,929,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,117,000 after purchasing an additional 89,051 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,584,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

